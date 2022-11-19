LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The league’s most dynamic offensive player, Connor McDavid, poses a challenge for the Golden Knights on Saturday night.
McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ speedy centerman, leads the NHL in scoring with 32 points, including a league-best 15 goals. He’s averaging just under two points a game. He’s also won the Art Ross Trophy, which goes to the NHL scoring champ, in four of the past six seasons.
Teammate Leon Draisaitl is second in scoring, with nine goals and 19 assists. And, lest we forget, he won the Art Ross in 2019-20.
Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Knights 14-4; Oilers 9-8.
- Notes: The Oilers are coming off a 3-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings … Goaltender Jack Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million contract in the offseason, is struggling with a 4.27 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage. He’s won six times in 10 starts.