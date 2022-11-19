The Golden Knights visit Edmonton on Saturday night to face NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and the Oilers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The league’s most dynamic offensive player, Connor McDavid, poses a challenge for the Golden Knights on Saturday night.

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ speedy centerman, leads the NHL in scoring with 32 points, including a league-best 15 goals. He’s averaging just under two points a game. He’s also won the Art Ross Trophy, which goes to the NHL scoring champ, in four of the past six seasons.

Teammate Leon Draisaitl is second in scoring, with nine goals and 19 assists. And, lest we forget, he won the Art Ross in 2019-20.

Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers