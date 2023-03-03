LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The New Jersey Devils, who recently acquired one of the most coveted impending free agents in right wing Timo Meier, bring a three-game win streak to T-Mobile Arena in Friday’s matchup against the Golden Knights.

Meier, who three times has scored 30 goals or more, is day to day with an upper-body injury, according to the team’s website.

In the deal Sunday with San Jose, the Devils also acquired foward Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka and goaltender Zachary Emond plus a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

The Devils are 22-4-3 in road games and feature former Golden Knights center Erik Haula (5G, 22A in 60G) and wing Tomas Tatar (14G, 23A in 60G).

The Knights also made deals before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, including adding goaltender Jonathan Quick and forwards Teddy Blueger and Ivan Barbashev.

New Jersey Devils at Golden Knights