LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two players frequently mentioned in NHL trade talks will be on display Thursday night when the San Jose Sharks visit T-Mobile Arena for a Pacific Division matchup against the Golden Knights.

Timo Meier, a dynamic right wing, and offensively gifted defenseman Erik Karlsson lead San Jose. As of Thursday morning, both were scheduled to play.

Meier, 26, a pending restricted free agent, has 31 goals. He’s been mentioned as a trade target for the Knights, whose captain, Mark Stone, is out with back surgery. Reports are the Knights’ front office feels Meier would be a nice fit playing with center Jack Eichel.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goaltender, is reporting the Knights, Toronto, Carolina and New Jersey as teams most interested in dealing for Meier.

Karlsson, 32, leads NHL defensemen with 18 goals and 55 assists in 55 games. While he’s coveted by several teams for obvious reasons, he has four years left on his deal with an $11.5 million annual cap hit and a full no-movement clause.

The Knights have won three straight games, scoring 17 goals in that span.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, however, has been more impressed with his team’s defensive play in the three triumphs.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen in the last three games — one goal against, one goal against, two goals against,” Cassidy said on the team’s website. “It hasn’t been because our goalie is standing on his head. They’ve made some timely saves and every goalie will need to but it’s just not on our goalie. That’s what I’d like our team to look like going forward and as long as I’m here. You’re in every game this way.”

San Jose Sharks at Golden Knights