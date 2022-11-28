LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip today against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PST.

“We’ve got to get ourselves righted here. You know, not our best the last two home games, head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“We seem to be able to produce better on the road than at home for whatever reason,” Cassidy said. “And the road is calling us.”

Cassidy said he’s looking for his two young goaltenders — Logan Thompson and Adin Hill — to rebound after some adversity.

“They’ve got to do their part, make their saves. But we’ve got to do better in front of them,” Cassidy said. “That will be the message in Columbus. Let’s tighten up, help them find their game again.”

The Blue Jackets also had a Friday-Saturday back-to-back on their schedule, but the second half was postponed because of a water leak at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Blue Jackets are 7-12-1 and they’ve been struggling to stop goals with a 4.20 goals-against average.

Losses to the Seattle Kraken on Friday and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday narrowed the Knights’ Pacific Division lead, cutting an eight-point advantage over the Kraken in half.

“We’ve had a helluva run here early on and banked some points, and I don’t think we stole any games along the way,” Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s been a really taxing schedule. And maybe it caught up to us this weekend a little bit.”

Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets