Alex Killorn celebrates his second goal in Tuesday night’s 5-2 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights play the second of a five-game road trip when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay ended a five-game losing skid Tuesday night when they returned home to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on the strength of two goals by Alex Killorn.

The Knights lost the opening game of their trip, 2-1 to Florida on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning