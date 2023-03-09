LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights play the second of a five-game road trip when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay ended a five-game losing skid Tuesday night when they returned home to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on the strength of two goals by Alex Killorn.
The Knights lost the opening game of their trip, 2-1 to Florida on Tuesday night.
Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Faceoff: 4 p.m. Thursday, Amalie Arena, Tampa., Fla.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Golden Knights 38-20-6; Lightning 38-21-5
- Notes: Knights center Jack Eichle has 3G, 3A in his past five games. … Former Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is in his second season with the Lightning. He has 4G, 5A in 60 games.