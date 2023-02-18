LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tampa Bay visits T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to end a four-game Western road swing. The Lightning have won two of three on the trip, including a 1-0 loss Wednesday against Arizona.
The Golden Knights have won four in a row, holding a 19-5 advantage in scoring in the streak.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Lightning 35-16-3; Knights 33-18-4
- Notes: Tampa Bay has elite offensive players in Nikita Kucherov (21G, 57A), Brayden Point (32G, 28A) and Steven Stamkos (24G, 34A), and defenseman Victor Hedman remains a dominant force. The Lightning have been to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, winning twice before losing last season to Colorado. They are third in the Atlantic behind Boston and Toronto.