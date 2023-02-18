Right wing Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring, including a team-best 57 assists. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tampa Bay visits T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to end a four-game Western road swing. The Lightning have won two of three on the trip, including a 1-0 loss Wednesday against Arizona.

The Golden Knights have won four in a row, holding a 19-5 advantage in scoring in the streak.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Golden Knights