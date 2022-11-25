Seattle rookie center Matty Beniers scores in Wednesday night’s 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seattle Kraken call on the Knights on Friday night with a surprisingly strong spot in the Pacific Division — second place.

Yes, the Golden Knights lead the division by eight points, but Seattle has two games in hand and is in the midst of an 8-1-1 stretch, including three straight victories.

Seattle has a formidable offensive group, led by Andre Burakovsky (5G, 13A), Jordan Eberle (5G, 10A) and rookie Matty Beniers (6G, 8A).

Martin Jones has been the early leader in goal, compiling a 10-4 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

The Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to face Vancouver.

Seattle Kraken at Golden Knights