LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seattle Kraken call on the Knights on Friday night with a surprisingly strong spot in the Pacific Division — second place.
Yes, the Golden Knights lead the division by eight points, but Seattle has two games in hand and is in the midst of an 8-1-1 stretch, including three straight victories.
Seattle has a formidable offensive group, led by Andre Burakovsky (5G, 13A), Jordan Eberle (5G, 10A) and rookie Matty Beniers (6G, 8A).
Martin Jones has been the early leader in goal, compiling a 10-4 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
The Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to face Vancouver.
Seattle Kraken at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 5 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Kraken 11-5-3; Knights 16-4-1
- Notes: The Knights have won three straight. They’ve won all five games in the head-to-head competition between the two teams, including a 5-2 win at Seattle on Oct. 15. … The Knights will wear their Reverse Retro uniforms on Saturday night against Vancouver.