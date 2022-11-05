LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights go for their seventh straight victory Saturday night when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.
Saturday’s clash, the first of the season between the two teams, is the third of a five-game road trip for the Knights. The road swing continues Tuesday in Toronto and ends in Buffalo on Thursday.
Jack Eichel leads the Knights in scoring with 13 points, including five goals.
Golden Knights at Montreal
- Faceoff: 4 p.m., Bell Centre, Montreal
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Knights 10-2; Montreal 5-5-1
- Notes: Montreal has lost two straight, including 3-2 in overtime Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. … Nick Suzuki, selected by the Knights 13th overall in the 2017 draft, leads Montreal in scoring with 6G, 7A. He’s the Montreal captain. The Canadiens acquired Suzuki in the deal for Max Pacioretty. … Cole Caufield has 12 points (7G, 5A) for Montreal.