LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights haven’t been successful in back-to-back challenges. In their final three back to backs last season, the Knights were 0-6. In eight back-to-back matchups in 2021-22 the Knights were 7-9.

But Tuesday, in their first back to back this season, their opponent, the San Jose Sharks, have gotten off to a dreadful start. The Sharks won for the second time in eight games on Sunday, beating the Flyers 3-0. The Sharks started a franchise worst 0-5 and didn’t win until Thursday in New York against the Rangers.

The Knights are riding momentum off Monday night’s 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. If they can capture the same energy that has produced early goals in that game and previous wins this season, the Sharks could be in for trouble.

Phil Kessel is expected to be in the lineup to set a new NHL “ironman” mark after matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record by playing in his 989th straight game. Kessel played on the third line Monday night as coach Bruce Cassidy changed his lineup.

Kessel’s streak started in November 2009.

“There’s some luck involved, but I always want to play,” Kessel said. “Obviously, there’s games you could miss throughout your career, but I’ve been fortunate so far.”

Against Toronto, Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner — and second in three games.

Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks