LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alex Pietrangelo thinks ending the Golden Knights’ two-game home losing streak is a matter of doing things the right way.

“Just got to get back to doing what we do,” the Knights defenseman said after losing 5-2 Tuesday night to San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena before hitting the road for games at Edmonton on Saturday and Vancouver on Monday.

Pietrangelo said the Knights could be a little more polished on the power play to find success against Arizona. Against San Jose, in a 2-2 tie in the third, the Knights opened the period going 0-for-2 with the man advantage and were 0-for-3 for the game.

“I think tonight we had a couple of looks there on the power play in the third period, and you got to find a way to get one,” he said.

Arizona Coyotes at Golden Knights