LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alex Pietrangelo thinks ending the Golden Knights’ two-game home losing streak is a matter of doing things the right way.
“Just got to get back to doing what we do,” the Knights defenseman said after losing 5-2 Tuesday night to San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena before hitting the road for games at Edmonton on Saturday and Vancouver on Monday.
Pietrangelo said the Knights could be a little more polished on the power play to find success against Arizona. Against San Jose, in a 2-2 tie in the third, the Knights opened the period going 0-for-2 with the man advantage and were 0-for-3 for the game.
“I think tonight we had a couple of looks there on the power play in the third period, and you got to find a way to get one,” he said.
Arizona Coyotes at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Coyotes 6-8-1; Knights 13-4.
- Notes: Clayton Keller, the Coyotes’ first-round pick in 2016, has 6G and 11A in 15 games, including three goals in his last five games. The team’s leading scorer to start the season got his 100th career goal Nov. 8 against Buffalo. … Arizona ranks fourth in the league in power-play percentage (29.6) with 16 goals in 54 chances.