LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four points separate the first-place Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings in the hotly contested Pacific Division. So it’s fitting the Kings visit Thursday for a pivotal clash that could have great impact on the race for the division and the top seed in the Western Conference.

Each team has four regular-season games remaining. With three games left, second-place Edmonton has 103 points and is one back of the Knights.

The Knights are 1-2-0 against LA this season, with the Kings winning the past two matchups (4-2 on Dec. 27 and 5-1 on Jan. 7). The Knights’ lone win came in the season opener (4-3 on Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena).

Tonight’s game could match goaltender Jonathan Quick against his former team. Quick played 16 seasons in LA, winning two Stanley Cups, before being traded to Columbus on March 1. A day later, Columbus traded Quick to the Golden Knights.

Los Angeles Kings at Golden Knights