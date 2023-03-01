LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on injured reserve and have promoted Michael Hutchinson from the team’s AHL affiliate.

Brossoit joins starting netminder Logan Thompson on the IR list. That leaves the Knights with Adin Hill, who has been hobbled recently, and Hutchinson as the goaltenders Wednesday night when the Carolina Hurricanes come calling for a nationally televised game (TNT) at T-Mobile Arena.

The Hurricanes have the league’s second-best record behind the Boston Bruins.

Hill (undisclosed injury) was not in uniform for the past two games, losses to Colorado and Calgary, with Brossoit starting both. Thompson has been out since Feb. 9, so he can play as soon as he’s physically able. Players put on IR must miss a minimum of seven days.

Hutchinson has played seven games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League this season, with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

