LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two top teams in the Western Conference face off tonight as the Golden Knights travel to Winnipeg to take on the Jets.

Both teams are coming off losses and looking to get back on track. The Knights have had the upper hand this year against the Jets, winning the first two games. Now, Winnipeg is looking to get one back in the teams’ final regular season meeting.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been placed on injured reserve after leaving the Knights’ home game agains Boston Sunday night when a Boston player fell across Whitecloud’s left knee. The Knights listed him today as month-to-month. Jack Eichel (day to day), Alex Pietrangelo (family illness) and Shea Theodore (week-to-week) have been out of the lineup for the Knights. Eichel was also added to the injured reserve list, but he could return immediately when activated.

The Knights announced on Twitter they recalled Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Nikolaj Ehlers is out for Winnipeg. The Jets are led by Josh Morrissey (31 points on 5 goals and 26 assists) and Mark Scheifele.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in net for the Jets, and Adin Hill is likely to start for the Knights.

Knights vs. Jets