LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonathan Quick gets the start in goal Sunday, his first appearance with the Golden Knights. The two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender was acquired Thursday from Columbus.

Sunday’s game against Montreal is the finale of a three-game homestand for the Golden Knights.

On Tuesday, the Knights start a five-game road swing that takes them first to Florida (Tuesday versus the Florida Panthers and Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning). The trip ends March 14 in Philadelphia.

For Montreal, which features captain Nick Suzuki, who was drafted 13th overall by the Knights in 2017, the game ends a three-game Western road trip. Suzuki (21G, 27A) was traded by the Knights in the 2018 deal to get Max Pacioretty.

Montreal Canadiens at Golden Knights