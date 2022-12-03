LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Knights, outplayed in the third period of Thursday’s loss at Pittsburgh, continue their four-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams by playing the Detroit Red Wings.
The Red Wings enter Saturday night’s game without two offensive standouts, wings Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana.
Bertuzzi is out six weeks after surgery on his left hand; he was hurt in a loss Wednesday to Buffalo. In the Wings’ second game this season, he blocked a shot and had surgery on his right hand, missing a long stretch.
Vrana is out indefinitely after entering the league’s player assistance program in October.
Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings
- Faceoff: 4 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Golden Knights 17-7-1; Red Wings 11-6-5
- Notes: The Knights are 4-5-1 in their last 10 after losing 4-3 at Pittsburgh. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has missed the last two games because of personal reasons. He could return to play against Detroit, according to published reports.