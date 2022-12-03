Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who had 30 goals last season, is out six weeks with a broken hand. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Knights, outplayed in the third period of Thursday’s loss at Pittsburgh, continue their four-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams by playing the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings enter Saturday night’s game without two offensive standouts, wings Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana.

Bertuzzi is out six weeks after surgery on his left hand; he was hurt in a loss Wednesday to Buffalo. In the Wings’ second game this season, he blocked a shot and had surgery on his right hand, missing a long stretch.

Vrana is out indefinitely after entering the league’s player assistance program in October.

Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings