LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night for the first of three straight games against Western Conference opponents.

The Knights have won five of six, with the only blemish in that span a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Tuesday night.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Flames with 24 goals and is tied with Elias Lindholm for the team’s points lead, each with 51. Both had goals Tuesday in a 6-3 victory at Arizona.

The Knights have injuries to goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill, so Laurent Brossoit got the start against Chicago and turned in a strong performance with 37 saves.

The Knights lead the Pacific Division with 73 points, two better than Los Angeles and three more than Seattle. Calgary is fifth in the Pacific with 65 points.

Calgary Flames at Golden Knights