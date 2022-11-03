LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights, winners of five consecutive games, play the second game of a five-game road trip Thursday night, facing the Ottawa Senators.

Goaltending and defense have been important in the Knights’ five-game surge; they’ve allowed eight goals in the five victories with one shutout.

Ottawa has lost three in a row. Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with six goals and six assists.

Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators