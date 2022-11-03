LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights, winners of five consecutive games, play the second game of a five-game road trip Thursday night, facing the Ottawa Senators.
Goaltending and defense have been important in the Knights’ five-game surge; they’ve allowed eight goals in the five victories with one shutout.
Ottawa has lost three in a row. Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with six goals and six assists.
Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators
- Faceoff: 4 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Knights 9-1; Senators 4-5
- Notes: Goaltender Anton Forsberg has been the main man for the Senators, playing in eight games with a .909 save percentage and a 3.18 goals against average.