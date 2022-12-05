The Golden Knights have returned to their spot as an elite NHL team this year under coach Bruce Cassidy, and they go into today’s game against the Boston Bruins with something to prove.

Boston fired Cassidy after six straight seasons in the playoffs — and a trip to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. It was a decision that shocked the hockey world.

Under new coach Jim Montgomery, the Bruins are 20-3-0 atop the NHL. And Cassidy has made Las Vegas almost forget last year’s struggles with injuries and bad losses down the stretch. But coaches don’t take the ice, and Cassidy was careful not to make himself the center of attention going into the matchup.

“They’ve got the best record in the National Hockey League so, your record is what your team is, right? So we’re playing the best team right now that is out there,” Cassidy said. “So, once the game’s over, we’ll see where we need to be better and see where we’re good.”

Forward Keegan Kolesar wasn’t so reserved.

“It’s going be an epic battle tonight,” he said. “Best home record, best away record. Two teams that are at the top of their divisions and trying to prove themselves in this league.”

“This could be a little bit of a playoff-caliber game tonight,” Kolesar said.

But Cassidy said, “It’s early in the year to say ‘measuring stick game,’ so to speak, but I think it’s a fair statement to say that.”

The collision course brings the teams together today at TD Garden in Boston.

“I have great memories from Boston,” Cassidy said. “I’ve spent time with some friends. It’s great to be back at TD Garden and see some familiar faces. Doing the prep work that we have to do for every opponent. This one I know a little better obviously. So it’s been a good couple days.”

Jack Eichel left the 4-1 win over Detroit Saturday, and he’s a game-time decision against the Bruins. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo won’t play, out for personal reasons. Brett Howden remains out.

Forward Reilly Smith said it’s important for the Knights to get off to a good start, and scoring first could be the key to the game.

As for the attention to Cassidy’s history in Boston, Smith said the Knights are a close-knit group and they’ll be ready. “When there’s a big milestone game I think everyone really comes together, so this will another one for our group.”

Golden Knights at Boston Bruins