LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Entering Thursday’s NHL games, the Golden Knights have an .875 winning percentage on the road. Only the New Jersey Devils are better at .909.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the opposition Thursday night, and the team with aging stars Sidney Crosby, 35, and Evgeni Malkin, 36, will be without one of its most accomplished players in defenseman Kris Letang.

Letang, 35, had a stroke, his second since 2014, on Monday, the team said. He is out indefinitely. The Penguins said in published reports the stroke is not believed to be career-threatening and that no other updates regarding his condition would be released.

For the Knights, Thursday’s game is the second of a four-game trip. They play at Detroit on Saturday and finish the road swing Monday at Boston.

Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins