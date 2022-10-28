LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The jump in Phil Kessel on his 400th goal in his 990th consecutive game, that was something. He raced past Sharks defenseman Matt Benning and then went backhand-forehand to chip a shot over goaltender James Reimer.
“Feeling better out there, just getting back into it,” Kessel said after Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory in San Jose. That might be a dangerous sign to opponents, including the Anaheim Ducks, visitors Friday for a Nevada Day matinee game at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights are plus-10 in goal differential, tied with Boston for best in the NHL. Coach Bruce Cassidy wants the Knights to tighten defensively, of course, but he also knows he’s got a team of talented scorers. If Kessel, off to a slow start so far, gets revved up, well, the Knights could be scoring in bunches.
Anaheim Ducks at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 3 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Ducks 1-5-1; Golden Knights 6-2.
- Notes: It’s been an uneven start for the Ducks, who played five straight road games — all losses — after opening their season with an overtime victory at home against Seattle. The Ducks returned home Wednesday for a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. … Right wing Troy Terry (4G, 5A) has been Anaheim’s best offensive performer.