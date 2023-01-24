LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.

The Devils are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, while the Knights are 1-4-0 over the past five games.

The return of center Brett Howden could provide a spark for the Knights, who are again without captain Mark Stone and defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud.

The team is trying to build on a big 6-2 home win three days ago against the Washington Capitals before a letdown in the first game of the current road trip, when they lost 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

“Everything we did against Washington, that needs to be our mindset for the full game because every team in this league’s too good. Every single night’s a challenge,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said after the morning skate. He said a little extra work on defense will lead to transition opportunities for the Knights.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 30 goals and 58 points, and New Jersey ranks sixth in the NHL in goals per game. The Devils are also tough on defense, ranking third in goals-against average per game. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has 11 goals and 29 assists on the season.

