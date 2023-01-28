LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teams on the second game of a back to back clash Saturday night when the Golden Knights visit the New York Islanders.
The Knights, 4-1 losers to the New York Rangers on Friday, are 0-2-1 on their trip. The Islanders snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday night with a 2-0 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings.
Golden Knights at New York Islanders
- Faceoff: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, UBS Arena, Elmont, New York
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Knights 29-18-3; Islanders 24-22-5
- Notes: The teams met Dec. 17 at T-Mobile Arena with the Isles winning 5-2. The Isles are 2-5-3 in their last 10. … The game for the Knights is the last before the All-Star break.