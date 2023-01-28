LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teams on the second game of a back to back clash Saturday night when the Golden Knights visit the New York Islanders.

The Knights, 4-1 losers to the New York Rangers on Friday, are 0-2-1 on their trip. The Islanders snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday night with a 2-0 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings.

Golden Knights at New York Islanders