LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Playing at home continues be a tough chore for the Golden Knights. The numbers don’t lie: 15-3-2 in road games, 13-12 at T-Mobile Arena. What gives?
“In the simplest terms, I don’t think we score enough at home,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, whose Knights host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “Why that is, we got to find the solution. … Or defending better. It’s one of the other.”
Stick to more scoring. In their 25 homes games, the Knights have 65 goals, a 2.6 average. They’ve scored 82 in 20 road games, an average of 4.1 goals. A significant difference.
Cassidy also says the Knights have to fight a little bit harder at home when their play is spotty.
“We got to find a way to stay in the game,” he said. “You know, come out with points in games where we’re not at our best.”
Detroit Red Wings at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: Thursday, 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Red Wings 18-17-8; Knights 28-15-2
- Notes: Detroit has lost three in a row, including 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday night against Arizona … The Wings continue to be without a top goal-scorer in Jakub Vrana. He was placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program by the Red Wings in October and then went unclaimed when placed on waivers in December. Vrana was then sent to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. Most often, players enter the assistance program voluntarily.