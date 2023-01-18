LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Playing at home continues be a tough chore for the Golden Knights. The numbers don’t lie: 15-3-2 in road games, 13-12 at T-Mobile Arena. What gives?

“In the simplest terms, I don’t think we score enough at home,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, whose Knights host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “Why that is, we got to find the solution. … Or defending better. It’s one of the other.”

Stick to more scoring. In their 25 homes games, the Knights have 65 goals, a 2.6 average. They’ve scored 82 in 20 road games, an average of 4.1 goals. A significant difference.

Cassidy also says the Knights have to fight a little bit harder at home when their play is spotty.

“We got to find a way to stay in the game,” he said. “You know, come out with points in games where we’re not at our best.”

Detroit Red Wings Jets at Golden Knights