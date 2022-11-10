LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo for the second time since being traded to the Golden Knights a year ago. His return coincides with the visiting team looking to extend its winning streak to nine.

Thursday night’s game also marks the end of a five-game trip for the Knights.

Eichel, a center, was shipped by the Sabres to Las Vegas for right wing Alex Tuch, center Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round draft pick and a conditional second-round pick in 2023.

Eichel, who is five points shy of 400 career points, leads the Knights in scoring with six goals and nine assists.

Tuch, a key part of the trade, has seven goals and four assists for Buffalo. Krebs has two assists in 11 games.

Just a reminder: The game is only available on television through a subscription to ESPN Plus/Hulu.

Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres