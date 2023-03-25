LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Edmonton’s Connor McDavid became the fourth active player to get 60 goals in a season when he scored twice Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Auston Matthews of Toronto, Alexander Ovechkin of Washington and Steven Stamkos of Tampa Bay are the three others to reach 60 goals. Wayne Gretzky has the record, scoring 92 for the Oilers in the 1981-82 season.

When the Golden Knights meet McDavid’s Oilers on Saturday night, they’ll be without three regulars, coach Bruce Cassidy said. Goaltender Logan Thompson and wing Reilly Smith both left the team’s road trip with undisclosed injuries. Defenseman Alec Martinez left the trip for personal reasons. The clash against the Oilers closes a three-game road swing for the Knights. They return to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday for a rematch versus Edmonton.

The Knights – 0-1-1 against Edmonton this season — are 16-3-2 in the past 21 games and lead the Pacific Division by six points over the third-place Oilers.

Second-place Los Angeles is four points off the lead with a game in hand.