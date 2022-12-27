LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are in Los Angeles to take on the Kings tonight, the first game of a back-to-back in Southern California. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

On Wednesday night, the Knights will be in Anaheim to take on the Ducks.

The Kings are five points behind the Knights in the Pacific Division, coming off a 2-1 shootout loss against the Arizona Coyotes before the Christmas break. The Knights have been playing great on the road (14-2-1), continuing to find ways to win despite injuries to key players Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, Paul Cotter, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud.

The return of Alex Pietrangelo has helped, with the former St. Louis Blues captain playing a big role in the Knights 5-4 shootout win over the Blues before the break. Pietrangelo scored the first goal of the game at 5:22 into the first period, and the Knights won on Mark Stone’s shootout goal, capping a two-game home winning streak.

Stone, along with linemates Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio, have put in strong performances as Jack Eichel continues to recover from an injury. Amadio has had a knack for hitting Stone with good passes to create scoring opportunities, and Stephenson has taken over the team lead in points, now at 36 on nine goals and 27 assists. Stone is next, with 30 points on 15 goals and 15 assists. Eichel is third with 29 points on 13 goals and 16 assists.

Kevin Fiala leads the Kings with 35 points on 10 goals and 25 assists.

Lineup projections indicate Eichel will miss Tuesday night’s game, keeping the Stone-Stephenson-Amadio combination together again, and Phil Kessel will remain in Marchessault’s spot on the second line.

Logan Thompson (16-8-0) is expected to be in net, with Pheonix Copley (6-1-0) getting the start for the Kings.

Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings