LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coming off two straight road wins, the Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to host the New York Islanders.
The Isles played Friday night, losing 5-4 to the Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, so they’ll be playing the Knights in the second night of a back to back.
New York Islanders at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Islanders 17-13-1; Golden Knights 22-9-1.
- Notes: Defenseman Adam Pelech was placed on injured reserve by the Islanders on Thursday (retroactive to Dec. 6). He did not make the team’s four-game road trip, which concludes Monday in Colorado.