LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights get some national television exposure Wednesday night when they return home to face the Ottawa Senators.

The game will be televised by cable network TNT, with the opening faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Golden Knights will be wearing lavender warm-up jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer, with fans able to place bids on the player-worn specialty sweaters. Lavender taped sticks also will be for sale through the online auction. A portion of the proceeds go to the Donskov Scholarship (in memory of assistant coach Misha Donskov’s father), Kay’s Power Play (in memory of Shea Theodore ‘s grandmother), and the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Fans can bid by visiting VGKHFC.givesmart.com or texting “VGKHFC” to 76278.

Ottawa Senators vs. Golden Knights