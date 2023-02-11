LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been promoted by the Golden Knights with Logan Thompson out because of an injury.

Brossoit is 8-11-3 for the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL with a 2.72 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Knights said Saturday. He appeared to hurt his left leg in the third period of Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

The Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday for a noon game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim Ducks at Golden Knights