LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last time the Knights lost was Oct. 22, to the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Since then nine straight victories, including five on a road trip that ended Thursday in Buffalo.

The Knights seek their 10th straight victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the St. Louis Blues.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the Knights have good leadership, don’t panic and are getting contributions throughout the lineup. The fourth line has been strong of late; Paul Cotter had the go-head goal Thursday in the second period of a 7-4 triumph over Buffalo.

Jack Eichel, who had three goals against Buffalo, his former team, said one reason for the team’s success has been its closeness. “We’re a tight group … we all care about each other,” he said. “We stick together.”

St. Louis Blues at Golden Knights