LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last time the Knights lost was Oct. 22, to the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Since then nine straight victories, including five on a road trip that ended Thursday in Buffalo.
The Knights seek their 10th straight victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the St. Louis Blues.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said the Knights have good leadership, don’t panic and are getting contributions throughout the lineup. The fourth line has been strong of late; Paul Cotter had the go-head goal Thursday in the second period of a 7-4 triumph over Buffalo.
Jack Eichel, who had three goals against Buffalo, his former team, said one reason for the team’s success has been its closeness. “We’re a tight group … we all care about each other,” he said. “We stick together.”
St. Louis Blues at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Blues 4-8; Knights 13-2.
- Notes: St. Louis ended an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Thursday night. … Brayden Schenn (3G, 8A) and Justin Faulk (3G, 8A) lead the Blues in scoring. … Blues rank as the fourth worst team defensively, allowing opponents an average of 3.83 goals. Anaheim has allowed the most goals (64) for a 4.57 GAA.