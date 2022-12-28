Adin Hill (33) is expected to start in goal for the Golden Knights on Wednesday when they face the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Anaheim Ducks, losers of three straight and last in the Pacific Division, pose the opposition Wednesday night when the Golden Knights complete the second game of a back-to-back Southern California road swing.

The Knights will be without defenseman Alec Martinez, who took a shot below the knee in the first period of Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss at Los Angeles and played just one shift after that. Ben Hutton will replace Martinez for Wednesday’s clash. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Martinez will be evaluated when the team returns from the two-game road trip.

Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks