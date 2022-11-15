St. Louis left wing Brandon Saad, right, celebrates after he scores against the Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s often the case in the NHL that a team’s first home game off a successful road trip ends in a loss. The Golden Knights are proof.

Coming off a five-game road swing — all victories — the Knights were looking for a 10th straight victory Saturday night at home against the St. Louis Blues. But Ryan O’Reilly keyed a third-period rally as the Blues squeaked out a 3-2 triumph.

“The players have to almost feel like they’re continuing on the road,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of playing the first game back. “It’s impossible to do, you know. You’re at home with your family, you’re a little bit mentally fatigued, and you just lose your focus, the details of the game.”

Cassidy, whose team meets the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, thought goaltender Adin Hill kept the Knights in the game in the second period especially. “Aidan was good. He made a lot of high end saves,” Cassidy said.

It’s the last game of a 4-game road trip for the Sharks, who have won their last two games — 5-4 over Dallas and a 3-2 shootout win over Minnesota on Sunday.

San Jose Sharks at Golden Knights