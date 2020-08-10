Golden Knights face off with Blackhawks in first round of NHL Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The schedule has been released for the opening rounds games of the NHL Playoffs. After sweeping the round robin portion, the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights will face off with the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.
The series kicks off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
You can find the information for each game below:
- Game 1 — Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
- Game 2 — Thursday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
- Game 3 — Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 4 — Sunday, August 16 at 3:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
- Game 5 (If Necessary) — Tuesday, August 18
- Game 6 (If Necessary) — Thursday, August 20
- Game 7 (If Necessary) — Saturday, August 22
The Golden Knights will serve as the home team for games 1, 2, as well as games 5 and 7 if necessary.
All of the games will be played at the Rogers Place in Edmonton.