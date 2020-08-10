Golden Knights face off with Blackhawks in first round of NHL Playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The schedule has been released for the opening rounds games of the NHL Playoffs. After sweeping the round robin portion, the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights will face off with the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

The series kicks off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

You can find the information for each game below:

Game 1 — Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)

Game 2 — Thursday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)

Game 3 — Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. (NBC)

Game 4 — Sunday, August 16 at 3:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)

Game 5 (If Necessary) — Tuesday, August 18

Game 6 (If Necessary) — Thursday, August 20

Game 7 (If Necessary) — Saturday, August 22

The Golden Knights will serve as the home team for games 1, 2, as well as games 5 and 7 if necessary.

All of the games will be played at the Rogers Place in Edmonton.