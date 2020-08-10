Golden Knights face off with Blackhawks in first round of NHL Playoffs

Golden Knights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The schedule has been released for the opening rounds games of the NHL Playoffs. After sweeping the round robin portion, the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights will face off with the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

The series kicks off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

You can find the information for each game below:

  • Game 1 — Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
  • Game 2 — Thursday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
  • Game 3 — Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. (NBC)
  • Game 4 — Sunday, August 16 at 3:30 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)
  • Game 5 (If Necessary) — Tuesday, August 18
  • Game 6 (If Necessary) — Thursday, August 20
  • Game 7 (If Necessary) — Saturday, August 22

The Golden Knights will serve as the home team for games 1, 2, as well as games 5 and 7 if necessary.

All of the games will be played at the Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories