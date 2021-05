LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights have some more work to do against the Minnesota Wild in game 7.

On Friday night, it’s one more game and winner take all in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the Knights commanding 3-1 series lead is now deadlocked at 3-3. The rosters deep playoff experience can be the determining factor in advancing to the second round.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.