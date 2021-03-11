Golden Knights expanding crowd size to 20% of T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights gives his stick to a young fan after defeating the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The trickle of fans back to T-Mobile Arena is increasing…a little bit. According to SinBin.Vegas the new number is 20% of capacity which will be around 3,500 fans. The Knights have confirmed that number.

The Golden Knights have been approved to allow another 5% of capacity to T-Mobile Arena, bringing the number to 20%, or around 3,500 people.



The 800ish extra tickets are on sale now to season ticket holders. — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) March 11, 2021

The Golden Knights are in the middle of a road trip where they lost two games at Minnesota and play in St. Louis this weekend. The Golden Knights next home game is Monday March 13 against the San Jose Sharks.

Additional tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders Thursday at 11 a.m.