Golden Knights excited to play in front of fans again at The Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This season is testing the Golden Knights’ ability to adapt. After Thursday’s game at San Jose was postponed, Vegas moved on to Anaheim.

The Knights will play a road game in Anaheim Saturday, but the Disneyland anticipation will come next week. Beginning Monday, there will be authentic human noise in the fortress, and it will be music to the players’ ears.

Just like the Magic Kingdom, fans will be running through the turnstyles on March 1, and the players will be eager, and perhaps nervous, to perform for them.

Despite another postponed game at San Jose, Vegas remains the first placed team in the NHL West. Come Monday, 2,600 people will get to see them live, and while it won’t be the full house of old, it will feel like home sweet home.

“I can’t wait. Fans are one of the main reasons why this is the place I picked and wanted to come to,” said forward Mark Stone. “We sell out our rink night in and night out. They watch us on the road. They are supportive of us through ups and downs. We’re just excited to have them back. Obviously, it’s a limited capacity, but it’s going to feel so nice to have them back.”

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. for Saturday night’s game.