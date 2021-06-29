Golden Knights entering the NFT marketplace

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Okay, first things first. What is an NFT? It’s a non-fungible token. Still confused? Well, don’t feel bad, a lot of people are (I still am). Here’s a definition from the tech science dictionary:

An NFT is a digital asset that has a unique identity recorded in a database. Translation? An NFT is a special bit of Internet content that has a “record” that allows its ownership to be tracked as it is traded from person to person.

So there you have it (I’m still confused). The Vegas Golden Knights have launched their first collection of collectible NFTs. There is a limited run of only eight VGK NFTs in the inaugural batch, seven of which will be featured on Crypto.com NFT in an auction-based format for a limited time of only 48 hours, starting on July 1.

In addition to the highly exclusive and limited seven VGK NFTs up for auction, the team will also be issuing 1,500 digital-only versions of the “GOLD DRIP” coin collectible. These will be sold for $50 each and will be available for purchase for a limited 72 hours.

CLICK HERE for more information