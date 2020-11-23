Golden Knights distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families

Las Vegas – Select Vegas Golden Knights players and staff members distributed complete Thanksgiving meals, including a turkey and non-perishable food items, to more than 800 Las Vegas families, along with HELP of Southern Nevada, on Monday.

The food distribution took place outside of the HELP of Southern Nevada Campus at 1640 E. Flamingo Road.

Starting on Monday, November 16, the 97.1-FM The Point (KXPT) annual Turkey-Thon Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada began with a virtual effort to provide Las Vegas families in need with a Thanksgiving meal while upholding local health and safety standards. The community is encouraged to visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2020TurkeyThon or text 2020TURKEY to 76278 to donate toward the cause.

All donations will be utilized to purchase frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items, such as canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese and stuffing mix. The virtual Turkey-Thon contributions support the non-profit’s holiday assistance program that provides more than 800 Las Vegas families with a complete Thanksgiving meal. Turkey-Thon donations will continue to be accepted now through November 23.

This year’s event is proudly supported by 97.1 The Point, Smith’s Food & Drug, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Southern Glazier.