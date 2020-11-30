Golden Knights creating, donating Holiday Cheer Boxes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be spreading some holiday cheer to women escaping from domestic violence and fans can help too.

The team and VGK Foundation are partnering with the SafeNest program and creating custom Holiday Cheer Boxes for each of the women in the program. SafeNest’s domestic violence shelter offers a safe place for women to stay, as well as a hotline and numerous programs. SafeNest helps around 20,000 clients a year.

“Giving back has always been a priority for our family, especially during the holiday season. This year has been even more difficult for many people in our community. Hayley Thompson (Mark Stone’s fiancée) and I decided to join forces by creating the Holiday Cheer Box initiative,” Veronique Fleury said. “Our hope is to be able to bring a little joy to the women from the SafeNest program by gifting each one of them a Cheer Box, reminding them that someone in their community cares about them. We are thankful for the support we have been receiving so far and wish everyone a happy, safe and healthy Holiday season.”

The VGK Foundation is teaming up with Veronique Fleury, Hayley Thompson and other players' significant others to create Holiday Cheer Boxes to benefit women in the SafeNest program!



Read below on how you can help the cause 🤗 #VegasBorn https://t.co/oWvLZU0PVw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 30, 2020

The initiative runs through Dec. 16, with the goal of giving every women a customized box. Fans can take part in creating the boxes or contribute to the cause. There is more information at this link. One of the drop-off locations for finished boxes is at City National Arena.