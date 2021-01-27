Golden Knights coaching staff continues to isolate; Silver Knights staff to step in again Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights coaches are still self-isolating, following a positive test among the staff.

The ice at City National wasn’t carved up Wednesday. The practice facility was closed to the Golden Knights out of an abundance of caution.

They are doing all they can to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t spread to any players. So far it has not hit any of the players.

Tuesday night, general manager Kelly Mccrimmon was the acting head coach with the AHL’s Silver Knights staff acting as assistants.

So far, there is no indication that Thursday’s game is in jeopardy. The Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros is planning on helping again Thursday night.

“Right now, we’re under the protocols of the NHL. So, we’re in our offices in Henderson, which we are allowed to be, but we’re not allowed to have contact with our own players other than virtual or on phone,” Viveiros said. “So, we’re assuming that tomorrow we’ll be back on the bench. Until Pete and their staff is on the bench, we’re going to have to stay away from our players right now until that happens.”

Tuesday night, Max Pacioretty mentioned how seriously the team is taking the COVID-19 protocols. They’re masking up and being cautious in all they do.

The Knights and the Blues faceoff Thursday night at 6 pm. It’s another early start.

After Thursday’s game, Vegas then heads to Arizona to face the San Jose Sharks. They moved that two-game series due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Tickets are available for the games in Glendale. So, if you want to see the Knights and Sharks live and person, you probably can. They are allowing 3,500 inside that arena.