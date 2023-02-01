Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had his second back surgery since May, the team said Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Stone, the Golden Knights captain, had his second back surgery since May and is out indefinitely, the team said Wednesday.

Stone, one of the league’s best two-way wings, had his surgery on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the release said. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely but is expected to make a full recovery.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Chad Prusmack in Denver. Stone was hurt Jan. 12 and tried to rehab the injury shortly thereafter, the team said. “After a setback, it was determined that surgery was the best course of action.”

Stone had a lumbar discectomy on May 19, which relieved pressure in his lower back. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins IV at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in the Los Angeles suburb.

It’s unclear whether the surgeries are related or whether Stone is expected to return this season.

The Knights did not immediately respond to a request for comment.