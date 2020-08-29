Golden Knights, Canucks face off with series tied 1-1

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 23: Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores on Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Vancouver Canucks at 16:34 of the second period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

No word yet on who will start in net for the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. PDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks for game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 5-2. Bo Horvat scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 against division opponents. Vancouver has scored 224 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 27.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league recording 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. Horvat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. Alex Tuch has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

Golden Knights: None listed.