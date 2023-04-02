LAS VEGAS — The Golden Knights are chasing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and Laurent Brossoit is trying to become their starting goalie for the playoffs.

Both took steps forward Saturday night, with the Knights overcoming an early deficit and Brossoit making 31 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in a battle of division leaders before an announced crowed of 18,398 at T-Mobile Arena.

The teams meet again Monday night in Minnesota.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud and Brett Howden also scored for the winners. Jack Eichel added two assists.

Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota.

“I thought it was one of our more complete games,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They get the first goal and we kept playing. That’s what I liked most about it.”

The Knights, who have clinched a playoff spot, took a step toward winning the Pacific Division with 101 points. It’s the second time in the six-year history of the franchise the Knights have eclipsed 100 points, and they are the first Western Conference team to hit that mark this season.

Their lead in the Pacific Division is more tenuous, and victories Saturday by Edmonton (99 points) and Los Angeles (98) kept the heat on.

Minnesota would have locked up a playoff spot with a victory, but the Wild remain at 97 points. They are still in first place in Central Division, but Dallas and Colorado are each just a point back.

The Wild’s six-game point streak ended with the loss. Their 36 points since Feb. 17 lead the NHL.



“We had plenty of opportunities to score in this hockey game, but having said that, we didn’t like our energy,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.

Brossoit (3-0-3) hopes to lock down the starting goalie spot with just six games remaining in the regular season. He is one of five goalies to record multiple victories for the Knights because of injuries and only recently returned himself from a lower-body injury that cost him 13 games. He spent most of the season in the American Hockey League, but is a nine-year NHL veteran.

“Obviously, I want to be the guy,” Brossoit said, “and just kind of look to keep performing like this and just keep building and building.”

Brossoit beat former Knight Marc-Andre Fleury, who had 35 stops for the Wild. Fleury had gone 8-0-1 over his previous nine starts with a goals-against average of 2.19.

Minnesota struck first on Boldy’s goal five minutes into the game, but Hutton answered nearly five minutes later. Whitecloud and Howden scored in the second period, and Stephenson added an empty-net goal with 1:14 left.

“I think we stuck with our game,” Eichel said. “They come out and they get that goal early, but we responded well. … Those two points, it’s a big win.”