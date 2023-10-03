LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are the NHL’s hottest ticket, with sales up nearly three times over last year — and it’s creating a wave of demand across the league.

A StubHub survey showed the Knights are the No. 1 team for the fourth time. The team has appeared on the top in-demand teams list every year since the team was born in 2017.

Tickets listed for the Knights home opener against the Seattle Kraken are selling for around $166 (nosebleed seats) and up. The lowest price currently listed on StubHub is $131 (standing room only) and the highest is $10,665. According to the website TicketSmarter.com, the average price is around $565.

The Top 3 hottest-selling teams around the league: Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. The Knights are currently outselling the Maple Leafs by more than 30%, according to the survey.

“The team is attracting ticket buyers to Vegas from 49 states in the US and 13 countries,” StubHub said.

The Knights are in the game with the highest demand for the entire season — the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. They also are in two more of the five games with the highest demand this season.

As far as home games at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights-Kraken Oct. 10 home opener is the hottest ticket, followed by Knights-Blackhawks on Oct. 27 and Knights-Ducks on Oct. 14.

The Knights have two preseason games remaining (tonight vs. San Jose Sharks and Thursday vs. Colorado Avalanche) before they open on the road against the L.A. Kings. on Saturday, Oct. 7.