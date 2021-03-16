Golden Knights announces plans for St. Patrick’s Day game vs. Sharks

LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 16, plans for the team’s St. Patrick’s Day game on March 17 against the San Jose Sharks.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will be wearing special St. Patrick’s Day themed jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. In addition to the jerseys, a select number of pucks will also be available. Fans can visit StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text “StPatricksDay” to 76278.

The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered. All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with a portion supporting Our Green Planet.

The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and VegasTeamStore.com will also have St. Patrick’s Day merchandise available throughout the week.