Golden Knights announce preseason schedule; starts September 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Another NHL season is right around the corner, the fifth for the Vegas Golden Knights. The team announced its schedule Tuesday. The Knights will play 7 preseason games in 2021 and will begin training camp September 22. Rookie camp begins September 15.
Below are the Knights 2021 preseason games:
Sunday, September 26 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Tuesday, September 28 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Thursday, September 30 (Salt Lake City, UT)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (Vivint Arena, 6 p.m. PT)
Friday, October 1 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Tuesday, October 5 (Denver, CO)
-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Ball Arena, 6 p.m. PT)
Thursday, October 7 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Saturday, October 9 (San Jose, CA)
-Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m. PT)