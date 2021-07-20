Golden Knights announce preseason schedule; starts September 26

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: Reilly Smith #19, Jonathan Marchessault #81, Nicolas Roy #10 and William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate Marchessault’s second-period power-play goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on June 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 5-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Another NHL season is right around the corner, the fifth for the Vegas Golden Knights. The team announced its schedule Tuesday. The Knights will play 7 preseason games in 2021 and will begin training camp September 22. Rookie camp begins September 15.

Below are the Knights 2021 preseason games:

Sunday, September 26 (Las Vegas)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, September 28 (Las Vegas)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Thursday, September 30 (Salt Lake City, UT)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (Vivint Arena, 6 p.m. PT)

Friday, October 1 (Las Vegas)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, October 5 (Denver, CO)

-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Ball Arena, 6 p.m. PT)

Thursday, October 7 (Las Vegas)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, October 9 (San Jose, CA)

-Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m. PT)