Golden Knights announce plans for upcoming events

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 02: Vegas Golden Knights fans react after Tomas Nosek #92 of the Golden Knights scored a third-period goal against the Washington Capitals at a Golden Knights road game watch party for Game Three of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on June 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (July 30, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 30, full plans and initiatives surrounding the team’s upcoming games as part of the NHL’s return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The full list of information is below and subject to change.

HOW TO TUNE IN

NHL Network will have the exclusive broadcast of the team’s exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, July 30. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will broadcast the team’s three round-robin games and entire first round. Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM will broadcast each of the team’s games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each game during the 2020 playoff run can also be heard on ESPN Deportes 1460 AM.

Starting with Thursday’s exhibition game against the Coyotes, the Vegas Golden Knights will provide an all-new second-screen experience for fans to accompany the television broadcast of each game. Known as “Fortress At Home,” fans can enjoy elements of the team’s in-arena fun including VGK Cast performances, best-of content from intermissions and media breaks, social media check-ins and more by tuning in on the Vegas Golden Knights YouTube and Twitch channels. “Fortress At Home” is designed to give fans a way to experience a small part of the in-arena atmosphere at home, with each other, during play stoppages and intermissions. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using #FortressAtHome and #VegasBorn.

CITY NATIONAL ARENA

During the exhibition game on July 30 and the round-robin game on August 3, fans will have the opportunity to skate at City National Arena while watching the Golden Knights game live. Those interested must register and pay online at citynationalarenavegas.com before arrival. To ensure safe social distancing and medical guidelines, spots are limited to the first 50 registrants and all skaters must bring their own skates.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub will be open and have specials when the Golden Knights are playing, including “Playoff Packs” and 15% off “Player Favorite Pizzas” when taking out. The restaurant is currently open daily from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. PT, although all customers must have reservations in order to dine during all Golden Knights games. Each party will be allowed a maximum of six people. For more information, customers can call (702) 916-2999 or visit mackenzieriverpizza.com/las-vegas.

PLAYOFF MERCHANDISE

The Arsenal at City National Arena is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. PT, with a maximum of 30 customers allowed inside at all times. Beginning on August 7, the store will have watch party kits for sale including towels, noisemakers, tattoos, static clings, light-up sticks and player cards. Watch party kits will also be available on vegasteamstore.com. During the Qualifying Round, all purchases will come with a free poster and purchases of $100 or more will receive a full static cling set. During the league’s first round matchups, all purchases over $200 will receive a full bobblehead set.

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena officially reopens its doors on Thursday, July 30. The store will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. PT.