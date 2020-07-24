Golden Knights announce plans for official “Playoff Cavalcade”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nate Schmidt #88 of the Vegas Golden Knights greets fans as he arrives at the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fans invited to send off team on Sunday, July 26 ahead of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (July 24, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 24, plans for an official “Playoff Cavalcade” on Sunday, July 26 as the team leaves for Edmonton, Alberta as part of the NHL’s return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans will be able to send off the Golden Knights while in their vehicles parked at the parking lots east of Las Vegas Ballpark. The appropriate parking lots are located off of Orchard Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street, as well as Oval Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street. In order to ensure safe social distancing and medical guidelines, all fans attending must remain in their vehicles through the extent of the event.

Those interested in attending are asked to be parked in the east parking lots of Las Vegas Ballpark no later than 10:55 a.m. PT on Sunday morning. Fans can begin arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. PT and are encouraged to “Knight Up” their vehicles before arriving and bring signs to show their support for the team. The vehicle with the best VGK décor will be eligible to win Golden Knights-themed prizes.

Following the “Playoff Cavalcade,” fans will have the opportunity to shop for official 2020 postseason gear and memorabilia at The Arsenal at City National Arena. The team store is currently open daily from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. PT, with a maximum of 30 customers allowed inside at all times.