Golden Knights announce Fan Fest 2020 Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights have announce their plans for Fan Fest 2020. The annual event will take place Saturday February 29 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center presented by the D Las Vegas.

The event will be free and open to the public for Golden Knights fans, and will take place from 1-3 p.m. PT. Select players and Golden Knights broadcasters are planned to be in attendance.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in activations throughout the afternoon. The event will feature a variety of activities including: “Family Feud” and “Newlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses, and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast and more.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Golden Knights and the D Las Vegas giveaway item.

Food and beverage items will be available for purchase inside the venue. Season Ticket Members will also be able to enter through an expedited entry line and have access to a Member Exclusive standing area. Members will receive an email with additional information.

Video above is from Fan Fest 2018