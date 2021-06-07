Golden Knights announce details for Game 5 watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights, coming off a big win Sunday to even the series against the Avalanche, will host an official watch party for the next game between the two teams.

Game 5 will be played at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday while Golden Knights fans watch outdoors at the Red Rock Casino Resort pool.

The official watch party will begin on hour before puck drop, which is at 5 p.m. The Golden Knights and Avalanche will face off at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Both attendance and parking are free for the team’s watch party, the organization says, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Bring the noise to @redrockcasino tomorrow night for our Game 5 Watch Party!!! 🎉 📺 https://t.co/PY7kgmExgm — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 7, 2021

The Knights also announced Monday that Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. It will be televised on NBCSN.